Life's a beach for Metallica pair Hammett and Trujillo

Metallica’s Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo helped clean up a San Francisco beach as part of the band’s partnership with the Surfrider Foundation.

The guitarist and bass player joined volunteers and San Francisco Giants pitcher Jeff Samardzija on San Francisco’s Ocean Beach to collect litter and improve conditions for visitors.

Metallica have supported the Surfrider Foundation for some time, along with the city’s MLB baseball team the San Francisco Giants. Proceeds from the band’s most recent ‘Metallica Day’ at the Giants’ AT&T Arena went to the Surfrider Foundation and Amnesty International.

The band are working on their 10th album and are the cover stars in the latest issue of Metal Hammer magazine, out now in print, digital and via TeamRock+.

Metallica considered making Lars Ulrich frontman