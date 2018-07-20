Liam Gallagher tells Noel to “stop f****** about” in bid to reform Oasis

Liam Gallagher has told his brother Noel to “stop fucking about” so they can get Oasis back together.

The band split in 2009 with the siblings famous for their public bickering. But Liam says that he now forgives his brother and wants them to put their differences aside.

Liam said on Twitter: “Earth to Noel. Listen up rkid, I hear you’re doing gigs where people can't drink alcohol. That's the BeZarist thing you've done, yet I forgive you now. Let's get the Big O back together and stop fucking about. The drinks are on me.”

Liam later tweeted, “C’mon.” But with no response from Noel, he said: “I’ll take that as a no then. As you were.”

A reunion at this point does seem unlikely, though, after Liam compared Noel and his wife Sara MacDonald to serial killers Fred and Rosemary West back in February.

Despite this, bookmaker Paddy Power has slashed the odds of Oasis reuniting by the end of 2018.

A spokesperson says: “Oasis were the greatest band on earth during the 90s. If you consider the number of naff groups from that era which have reformed – I’m looking at you, Vengaboys – we’re surely due a Gallagher reunion.

“Whether they re-form or not, Oasis’s legacy will Live Forever, if only the brothers could stop looking back with anger.”

Oasis are currently 3/1 to release a single this year, 8/1 to announce a 2019 tour, 12/1 to have the 2018 Christmas no.1, 16/1 to headline next year’s Glastonbury 2019… and 50/1 to never re-form.

