Liam Gallagher on his brother Noel's new single Dead To The World: "How can such a mean spirited little man write such a beautiful song"

Today (March 24), Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds released pensive new single Dead To The World, lifted from the forthcoming new album Council Skies, which is set to arrive on June 2.

Dead To The World follows on from the previously-released singles Easy Now and Pretty Boy, the latter of which has been remixed by The Cure's Robert Smith.

Brother and former Oasis bandmate Liam has since taken to Twitter to express his view on the new track, in a way that is - as you'd expect in light of the two sibling's seemingly never-ending feud and rivalry - somewhat snarky, as he amusingly labels Noel "mean-spirited".

"How can such a mean spirited little man write such a beautiful song?" he asks, before adding: "knowing ME knowing YOU as you were LG x". Is Liam here referencing ABBA lyrics? We have no clue. Either way, Noel is yet to respond.

When one fan beneath the tweet comments: "it lacks your voice but its alright", Liam responds: "it does indeed". Another fan asks: "Was that a compliment or a criticism 😂" to the reply of: "it was both, is that alright with you".

Liam has been particularly active when it comes to making comments in relation to his brother and their old band Oasis recently. Earlier this week, Liam accused the High Flying Birds frontman of causing “a lot of damage to Oasis as a brand”.

He said: “Here’s how I see it the little fella aka potato has done a lot of damage to Oasis as a band / brand. He’s got a lot of making up to do not just to me but to you the fans the people that put us where we are tday.”

His words were directed at his brother following his invite for Liam to "get his people to call my people" to discuss the potential of a Oasis reunion.

Noels invitation was sparked following Liam's tweet posted on March 18, when a fan asked: 'is there a small percentage that Oasis get back together?'. In response, he said: 'It's happening'.

Whether the pair manage to patch things up and get back together is anyone's guess at this point. For now, you can listen to Noel Gallagher's new song Dead To The World below: