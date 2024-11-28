Liam Gallagher has given a scathing response to Sex Pistols' Glen Matlock for calling Oasis "boring"

Liam Gallagher has hit back at Sex Pistols' Glen Matlock for calling Oasis "boring".

During a recent interview with NME, the bassist was questioned on what he thinks of the excitement surrounding Oasis' highly-anticipated reunion tour.

In response, Matlock explains, “If you’re a fan, [the excitement is] understandable. They’ve got lots of fans.

“I’ve always seen Oasis as a bit Status Quo. [With Quo], to hear one song once was enough. It’s a bit like that with Oasis: to hear one song once is enough.”

Though clearly not intending on starting beef with the loud-mouthed Mancunian, Matlock even describes Oasis as "nice blokes", and adds, “I think Liam is fantastic. He sings great – he’s like Johnny Rotten but can carry a tune. He’s got a magnetic stage personality: he can just stand there and it’s riveting."

Returning to the shade however, he continues, "The rest of the guys? No. I think they’re boring live. I’d never go to see ‘em.”

The musician then reveals that he was not only once invited to work with Oasis in the 90s, but left their show halfway through due to how "boring" he found it.

“There was a bit of talk about me helping them out with bass a long time ago – in ’95, ’96 – and then they sorted out the problem they had with the bloke who was doing it,” he says. “I got invited to see ‘em at Earl’s Court. I left. It was boring. I went again to see ‘em in upstate New York with [Blondie’s] Clem Burke. Nah – I couldn’t wait to go.”

When questioned about what he thinks of Matlock's words on X by a fan, who writes: "Why was Glen Matlock being silly yesterday saying Oasis were boring but you are nice fellas. Glen needs his head testing", Liam gives the response: “Fuck him. Sid was the Pistols,” referring to Sid Vicious, the bassist who replaced Matlock in the legendary punk band in 1977.

Next summer, the Gallagher brothers will head out on the road for a globe-spanning run of reunion dates, starting off in July with two shows in Cardiff's Principality Stadium. Check out the full schedule below, that is, unless your Glen Matlock...

Jul 04: Cardiff Principality Stadium, UK

Jul 05: Cardiff Principality Stadium, UK

Jul 11: Manchester Heaton Park, UK

Jul 12: Manchester Heaton Park, UK

Jul 16: Manchester Heaton Park, UK

Jul 19: Manchester Heaton Park, UK

Jul 20: Manchester Heaton Park, UK

Jul 25: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Jul 26: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Jul 30: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Aug 02: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Aug 03: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Aug 08: Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, UK

Aug 09: Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, UK

Aug 12: Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, UK

Aug 16: Dublin Croke Park, Ireland

Aug 17: Dublin Croke Park, Ireland

Aug 24: Toronto Rogers Stadium, ON

Aug 25: Toronto Rogers Stadium, ON

Aug 28: Chicago Soldier Field, IL

Aug 31: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ

Sep 01: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ

Sep 06: Los Angeles Rose Bowl Stadium, NJ

Sep 07: Los Angeles Rose Bowl Stadium, NJ

Sep 12: Mexico City Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico

Sep 13: Mexico City Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico

Sep 27: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Sep 28: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Oct 21: Goyang Stadium, South Korea

Oct 25: Tokyo Dome, Japan

Oct 26: Tokyo Dome, Japan

Oct 31: Melbourne Marvel Stadium, Australia

Nov 01: Melbourne Marvel Stadium, Australia

Nov 04: Melbourne Marvel Stadium, Australia

Nov 07: Sydney Accor Stadium, Australia

Nov 08: Sydney Accor Stadium, Australia

Nov 15: Buenos Aires Estadio River Plate, Argentina

Nov 16: Buenos Aires Estadio River Plate, Argentina

Nov 19: Santiago Estadio Nacional, Chile

Nov 22: São Paulo Estadio MorumBIS, Brazil

Nov 23: São Paulo Estadio MorumBIS, Brazil

