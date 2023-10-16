“The most important album of the ‘90s bar none. I wouldn’t be anywhere without it and neither would you”: Liam Gallagher announces massive UK and Ireland tour to celebrate 30th anniversary of Oasis’ debut album Definitely Maybe

Liam Gallagher has revealed his plans to mark the 30th anniversary of Oasis’ 1994 debut album Definitely Maybe.

The former Oasis frontman will play 12 arena shows in the UK and Ireland next summer to mark the album’s anniversary.

Definitely Maybe, released on August 29, 1994, has sold more than 2.4 million copies in the UK alone, and featured four classic Oasis singles, Supersonic, Shakermaker, Live Forever and Cigarettes & Alcohol.

In addition to playing the album in full, the tour set-list is set to feature “fan favourites that could be performed from the other songs that were released during the Definitely Maybe era”, meaning that popular Oasis B-sides such as Fade Away, Half The World Away, and Listen Up and 1994 non-album single Whatever could be included.

“I’m bouncing around the house to announce the ‘Definitely Maybe’ Tour,” says Gallagher. “The most important album of the ‘90s bar none. I wouldn’t be anywhere without it and neither would you, so let’s celebrate together LG x”

Full dates are below.

Jun 02: Sheffield, Utilita Arena

Jun 03: Cardiff, Utilita Arena

Jun 06: London, The O2

Jun 07: London, The O2

Jun 10: London, The O2

Jun 15: Manchester, Co-op Live

Jun 16: Manchester, Co-op Live

Jun 19: Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Jun 20: Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Jun 23: Dublin, 3Arena

Jun 24: Dublin, 3Arena

Jun 27: Manchester, Co-op Live

In 2014, to mark the 20th anniversary of Definitely Maybe, Louder wrote: “One of the defining documents of the decade, the Manchester quintet’s ferociously optimistic and thrillingly self-possessed debut album is a snapshot of what it means to be young, fearless and fiercely convinced of one’s own capacity to transcend the mundane and mediocre.”

As luck would have it, just in time for the album’s 30th anniversary, a host of early Oasis recordings, long feared lost, were uncovered earlier this year in the Sony vaults.



“We thought they were lost, but they were mislabelled,” Noel Gallagher explained. “They are wonderful versions of those songs, some acoustic versions.”

Tracks expected to be included on the forthcoming 30th anniversary re-release will include "wonderful" versions of singles Live Forever and Supersonic, plus fan favourite Slide Away.