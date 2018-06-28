Liaison reform for tribute show to legendary West London venue

80s prog rockers Liaison are to reform for a show to honour the Brentford Red Lion venue, a noted venue for many prog acts in the 1980s.

"I suppose the biggest question being asked is 'Why now?'," the band told Prog. "It all seems to have snowballed from our Facebook page, which we created a couple of years ago so old fans would have somewhere to post their memories and we could put snippets of memorabilia online and document our past history.

We were amazed at the number of people out there that enjoyed our music and shared our experiences back in the day. Since then, we have been asked many times if there was ever going to be some kind of ‘revival’, but it always seemed a little too daunting to contemplate. However, eventually Matt Ellis managed to twist our arms, and we have dusted off the old recordings and are busy rehearsing a handful of old favourites.

Time has not really allowed us to source a suitable replacement bassist, so we shall be performing in our original 3-piece format (with Howard on bass). It’s wonderful to be performing this old stuff live again. We’ve all been consistently working in a variety of covers bands since the 90s, but you just can’t beat performing your own material.

Will we be doing it again? Well, assuming all goes well in September, we are considering introducing a new bassist as well as keyboards so we can revisit some of our later material with a view to perhaps being considered for a spot at one or two festivals next year. Musicians, feel free to get in touch! New songs? never say never…"

Joining the reformed Liaison on the bill will be other bands who often played at the Red Lion, including Jump, Casual Affair, Primitive Instinct, Red (featuring Steve Harris of Ark) and Tamarisk.

The Red Lion closed as pub and was demolished in the 90s. it is now a McDonalds. The Red Lion Remembered show will take place at the Iron Horse pub in Sidcup on September 22. Tickets are priced £21.55 and available here. More information can be found at the event Facebook page.