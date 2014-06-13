Letlive's Butler plays through pain barrier

Letlive frontman Jason Butler had to perform at Download today on crutches – and he's accepted that an onstage accident was a long time coming.

He injured his leg during a recent show after leaping in the air and landing in a pool of water he’d thrown on the platform himself.

Butler tells TeamRock Radio: “The stage was really wet – because of me – and I jumped off of something with something in my hand. It prevented me from putting my hands down. When I slipped coming down, my legs went the opposite way. It popped something.

“I tore two ligaments in my knee. I think it’s alright, but I’ve got to be really, really careful.”

And he admits: “It was ww years in the making – I’ve been being an asshole for quite some time.”

But there’s no time for lying around, as Letlive are gearing up to start work on the follow-up to 2013’s The Blackest Beautiful. Butler says: “It would be lovely to write a timeless record. I don’t know if it will be this album – but we are going to try our hardest to do something really cool.”

