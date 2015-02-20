Less Than Jake reveal four live recordings

Less Than Jake have released a series of live albums recorded on bassist Roger Lima’s MiniDisc player during shows in the UK, US, Italy and Belgium in the 2000s.

The band say: “This is a four-volume live series we’ve put together from a time when technology was going through some growing pains and some formats just didn’t last very long. Fast forward a few grey hairs down the road and Roger has cleaned them up a bit.”

Drummer Vinnie Fiorello adds: “None of these recordings are doctored in any way. We wanted to be archivists of a moment in time – not surgically reconstruct the recording after the fact.

“The first in the series is a show from Glasgow – a city we have now played more than a dozen times. But this is one of the earliest shows when we had just started crossing the big puddle to visit our friends in the UK. Thanks for all the memories!”

The four recordings are now available to purchase and download direct from the band’s website.

Less Than Jake, who last year recorded a charity track written by an 11-year-old boy, will tour the UK next month with Yellowcard and Chunk! No, Captain Chunk!:

Mar 04: Glasgow O2 Academy

Mar 05: Birmingham O2 Academy

Mar 06: Newcastle O2 Academy

Mar 07: Nottingham Rock City

Mar 09: London Camden KOKO

Mar 10: London Camden KOKO

Mar 12: Manchester Academy

Mar 13: Bristol O2 Academy

Mar 14: Leeds O2 Academy