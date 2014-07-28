Less Than Jake sing 11-year-old boy's story

American ska punks Less Than Jake have recorded a track based on a story written by an 11-year-old boy to raise cash for charity.

Warm Chicken was created for organisation Sing Me A Story, which brings sick and vulnerable children together with musicians to help give them a voice in their communities. Artists are invited to create songs out of the kids’ short stories – and LTJ frontman Chris DeMakes jumped at the chance to take part.

He says: “The track was taken from a story written by our young friend Gabe. I never thought I’d sing a song about chicken with such conviction!

“Our manager’s wife works for Gilda’s Club in Nashville, USA which provides support for people affected by cancer. Sing Me A Story work in conjunction with Gilda’s Club and child cancer patients. We’re aiming to raise $1000 through donations.

“It was totally awesome to team up with them to bring you all something special. Please check out the song and donate. We hope you enjoy it – please spread the word.”

The track is available via the Sing Me A Story website with a download available in return for donations.

Less Than Jake are currently on the road in North America promoting their 2013 release, See The Light.