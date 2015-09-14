Trending

Leslie West trails Soundcheck album

By News  

View trailer for title featuring late Jack Bruce, Brian May and Peter Frampton

null

Leslie West has released a trailer for upcoming album Soundcheck.

The follow-up to his 2013 record Still Climbing includes guest appearances by the late Jack Bruce plus Brian May and Peter Frampton.

Mountain man West says: “The reason I call this album Soundcheck? I used to hate soundchecks. It was the most painful part of my day.

“With my partner Felix Pappalardi, if we did a soundcheck we’d have to do half a show. One of his, one of mine… and we both sang. I got so pissed off one day I just knocked the monitor off stage.”

He adds: “I like doing soundchecks now, because he’s not around to bust my balls. I just want my guitar to sound good.”

Soundcheck will be released on November 20 via Mascot Label Group.

Tracklist

  1. Left By The Roadside To Die
  2. Give Me One Reason
  3. Here For The Party
  4. You Are My Sunshine
  5. Empty Promises / Nothin’ Sacred
  6. A Stern Warning
  7. People Get Ready
  8. Going Down
  9. Stand By Me
  10. Eleanor Rigby
  11. Spoonful