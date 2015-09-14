Leslie West trails Soundcheck album

Leslie West has released a trailer for upcoming album Soundcheck.
The follow-up to his 2013 record Still Climbing includes guest appearances by the late Jack Bruce plus Brian May and Peter Frampton.
Mountain man West says: “The reason I call this album Soundcheck? I used to hate soundchecks. It was the most painful part of my day.
“With my partner Felix Pappalardi, if we did a soundcheck we’d have to do half a show. One of his, one of mine… and we both sang. I got so pissed off one day I just knocked the monitor off stage.”
He adds: “I like doing soundchecks now, because he’s not around to bust my balls. I just want my guitar to sound good.”
Soundcheck will be released on November 20 via Mascot Label Group.
Tracklist
- Left By The Roadside To Die
- Give Me One Reason
- Here For The Party
- You Are My Sunshine
- Empty Promises / Nothin’ Sacred
- A Stern Warning
- People Get Ready
- Going Down
- Stand By Me
- Eleanor Rigby
- Spoonful