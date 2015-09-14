Leslie West trails Soundcheck album

Leslie West has released a trailer for upcoming album Soundcheck.

The follow-up to his 2013 record Still Climbing includes guest appearances by the late Jack Bruce plus Brian May and Peter Frampton.

Mountain man West says: “The reason I call this album Soundcheck? I used to hate soundchecks. It was the most painful part of my day.

“With my partner Felix Pappalardi, if we did a soundcheck we’d have to do half a show. One of his, one of mine… and we both sang. I got so pissed off one day I just knocked the monitor off stage.”

He adds: “I like doing soundchecks now, because he’s not around to bust my balls. I just want my guitar to sound good.”

Soundcheck will be released on November 20 via Mascot Label Group.

Tracklist