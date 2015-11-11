Leslie West streams Going Down cover

Leslie West has released his cover of soul-blues classic Going Down, taken from solo album Soundcheck.

He invited Queen guitarist Brian May and vocalist Bonnie Bramlett to guest on his take on the Don Nix song, popularised by Freddy King and also recorded by Jeff Beck.

Mountain man West says: “I’ve been playing this song onstage for a long time, slow and quiet, then I build up and use the volume knob to create violin-like swells. I love the way my bass player Rev Jones plays it with me, so I wanted to get it on the album. I took the opportunity to play some different melodies over the chord progression.”

Soundcheck is released on November 27 via Mascot Label Group and it’s available for pre-order now.