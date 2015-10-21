Leslie West issues People Get Ready

Leslie West has premiered his version of Curtis Mayfield classic People Get Ready with The Blues.

It’s taken from the Mountain man’s album Soundcheck, to be launched on November 20 via Mascot Label Group.

West recently explained the album title by saying: “I used to hate soundchecks. With my partner Felix Pappalardi, if we did a soundcheck we’d have to do half a show. One of his, one of mine… and we both sang. I like doing soundchecks now, because he’s not around to bust my balls.”

The record, which features guest appearances from Brian May, Peter Frampton and the late Jack Bruce, is available for pre-order now.

Tracklist