Leslie Hunt announces release of second EP

District 97 singer Leslie Hunt has announced that she will release her second EP, Descend, through Cherry Red Records on October 22.

The new EP is a companion release to Hunts debut EP Ascend, which she released back in June.

Descend is another set of seven adeptly crafted songs, each one a testament to Hunt’s progressively assured songwriting ability. Where the seven tracks on Ascend dealt with matters relating to the heart and soul, the songs on Descend deal predominantly with freedom of the individual and their attempt to find a place within an increasingly complex and sometimes harsh society.

You can view the new EP artwork and tracklisting below.

(Image credit: Cherry Red)

Leslie Hunt: Descend

1. Don't Make Me Come Back There

2. Again + Again

3. Quiet Mind

4. Big White Flag

5. These Days

6. So Many Times

7. Complex Heart