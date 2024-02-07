"It's like if the solo from The Beatles' Taxman wolfed down a bottle of Adderall" Les Savy Fav share Legendary Tippers, their first new material in 14 years

Les Savy Fav have dropped the frolicsome new single Legendary Tippers, and it serves as their first release in 14 years.

Accompanying the track is an amusing music video that features the band nonchalantly displaying the lyrics on large cards, before being swept away into a technicolour UV paint party as mayhem unfolds.

Speaking of the track, singer Tim Harrington says, "The guitars have this offhanded virtuoso thing going. Seth had stacked all of these semi-improvised scratch tracks into a demo. When I got them, I was immediately drawn to the manic pile-up of using them all, all at once, with zero edits. It's like if the solo from [The Beatles'] Taxman wolfed down a bottle of Adderall."

Les Savy Fav teased their comeback in 2023 with a series of one-off performances, including at a number of European festival appearances and an intimate show at the Knitting Factory in New York City.

The art punks will return to the stage this year starting with a show on February 23 at Camden's Electric Ballroom in London, followed by an appearance at Bristol's Simple Things Festival on February 24, before moving on to Dublin, Leeds and Barcelona.

Watch the video for Legendary Tippers and check out their live dates below:

Feb 23: Camden Electric Ballroom, UK

Feb 24: Bristol Simple Things Festival, UK

May 24: Dublin Whelans, IRE

May 25: Leeds Brudenell Social Club, UK

May 28: Barcelona Primavera Festival, ESP