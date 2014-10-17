Leprous frontman can't wait for gigs

Leprous frontman Einar Solberg has released a video message ahead of the band’s Prog-sponsored UK and Ireland tour.

The Norwegian group will take to the road for nine dates with InsideOut stablemates Haken and Maschine starting in London on October 23.

And the singer is so excited about the upcoming gigs he’s made a brief clip for fans.

He says: “Only a couple of weeks left until our UK tour with Haken and Maschine and we can’t wait. We have the pleasure to visit several cities we’ve never visited before to do a full, extended UK tour and the pleasure to share the stage with two such amazing bands.

Leprous are currently working on a follow-up to their 2013 album Coal.

Tour dates

Oct 23: London, The Garage

Oct 24: Leamington Spa Assembly

Oct 26: Bristol The Fleece

Oct 27: Wolverhampton Robin 2

Oct 29: Dublin The Village

Oct 30: Liverpool O2 Academy 2

Oct 31: Manchester Club Academy

Nov 01: Edinburgh The Liquid Room

Nov 02: York The Duchess