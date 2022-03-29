Leprous drummer Baard Kolstad guests on Jakub Tirco's The End Of All Things

Leprous and Rendezvous Point drummer Baard Kolstad guests on The End Of All Things, the brand new single from Czech-born prog guitarist Jakub Tirco. You can watch a video for the brand new song below.

"I’m predominantly a prog metal artist based in Prague, Czech Republic, born in Slovakia," Tirco explains. "In the recent few years, I was lucky to have been featured on [video game] Beat Saber’s OST4 track Into The Dream, and I released a progressive post-rock inspired EP Noises & Colours with the drummer Adam Janzi from VOLA on the opening track Polarized. I’m now continuing production and mixing work on the rest of Alaska and IONS – which is this project’s heavier non-instrumental twin."

You can view the album artwork for Alaska below.

Get The End Of All Things.