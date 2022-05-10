Lenco light up the Bluetooth speaker market with their new 200 series

It’s been a busy year for Swiss audio firm Lenco, with the company revealing their range of LS-50 turntables and and 400 series record players back in March.

Lenco haven’t been idle over the last few months either, and have now revealed their latest project: their 200 series of Bluetooth PA speakers.

Like the LS-50, all three speaker models feature LED adjustable lighting which illuminates with the beat of the music, while Bluetooth integration allows you to wirelessly hook up microphones, guitars or even a karaoke machine for the ultimate summer party.

The new range kicks off with the front-lit Lenco PA-200 which boasts a Class D amp with X-drive mode which helps to deliver 100-Watt RMS. It had a 5” woofer and 6.5” subwoofer to pump out the music, while the Lenco PA-200 can also charge phones with its USB connection and has FM radio. You’ll also be able to play your favourite sounds directly from a USB stick.

You’ll get around eight hours of battery from a full charge – four if you have the lights running.

Next up is the Lenco PA-220 which features adjustable lights on the front of the unit and on the detachable pillar which sits on top of the speaker. This model can deliver up two 120-Watt RMS thanks to its two 3” woofers and 10” subwoofer and can be connected to your favourite streaming service via your smartphone. It also comes with two wireless mics for late night singalongs. Like the PA-200, this unit also has FM radio and the ability to play music through a USB stick.

Last but not least is the thunderous Lenco PA-260 which not only cranks things up with its 8” woofer and 8” subwoofer and 150-Watt RMS, but its also comes with a disco ball and light. Two wireless mics are bundled in and the same USB features and FM radio capabilities are also present and correct. Without the funky disco lights running, you’ll get 12 hours of playtime out of a full charge and six if you’re going all Saturday Night Fever.

The Lenco PA-200 is priced at £179.99, the Lenco PA-220 is £259.99 while the chunky Lenco PA-260 costs £269.99. All are available right now at Gear 4 Music.

And if you'd like more info on speakers, then take a look at our loudest Bluetooth speakers, the best cheap Bluetooth speakers, and the best speakers for home use.