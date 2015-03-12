Lemmy, McKagan and more in Damned movie

Motorhead mainman Lemmy, Guns n’Roses bassist Duff McKagan and Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason are among the guests to appear in an authorised documentary about The Damned.

Don’t You Wish That We Were Dead – which also features original members Dave Vanian, Captain Sensible, Rat Scabies and Brian James – will be premiered at the SXSW festival in Texas on March 18.

It was directed by Wes Orshoski, who masterminded the acclaimed 2010 film about Lemmy. Other guests include Chrissie Hynde, Mick Jones, Dexter Holland, Keith Morris and more.

Find out more via www.damneddoc.com.