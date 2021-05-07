Lego won’t be making that Rammstein Stadium Tour set despite the band’s endorsement

The Lego Ideas team have removed a project based around Rammstein’s European stadium tour from their 2021 review.

Despite receiving a strong endorsement from the band - “Rammstein would love to have this construction kit. Join us to reach the 10,000 votes!” they wrote on Facebook - and despite the project reaching 10,000 supporters in just one week, the set made by Rammstein and Lego fanatic Aurelien Franssens was removed from the running for being based on an intellectual property.

“When submitting creations based on intellectual properties it is imperative that members follow the guidelines for intellectual properties that we have, including listing whether or not a submission is based on such if that is the case,” the Lego Ideas team announced in a statement.

The Lego Ideas team will now consider 57 alternate options for new Lego sets.

In other Rammstein news, the German band are auctioning off some of their gold and platinum record awards to benefit several different charities.

Proceeds will go to funds that range from housing children and those in need, rainforest conservation and workers that have been severely impacted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Rammstein are now auctioning carefully selected gold and platinum awards from the band for a good cause. Sorted by albums, the trophies will be released for auction in the coming months. Each time different organizations will benefit from the distribution of the donations," the band said in a statement.

The first item up for grabs in the auction is guitarists Paul Landers’ platinum award for their 1995 debut record Herzeleid which peaked at number six on the German Media Control Charts.