You can now vote to have Rammstein's stage made as a Lego set

Rammstein are asking fans to endorse and support a campaign to have their current stage set immortalised as a Lego set.

The proposal, made by a Rammstein / Lego fan known only as ‘airbricks’, is up for consideration on the Lego Ideas website, and Rammstein have pledged their own support, writing on Facebook: “Rammstein would love to have this construction kit. Join us to reach the 10,000 votes!”

Mr ‘airbricks’ description of the product idea reads:

“Stadium Tour

Rock concert scene consisting of 6 members 2 guitarists 1 bassist 1 keyboardist 1 drummer and 1 singer the es made up of 1493 coins

The scenes can be modulated according to your taste and there is a functional elevator to say goodbye to the public at the end of the concert.

I create them to remind me of the good times spent at the concert when we didn't have this disease hanging around hoping that soon all this will be behind us.

I hope many of you will like it and that you will vote for my project to title Stadium Tour thank you in advance.”

At present, after 48 hours, the proposal has 5,607 supporters. Lego say: “Wow! By passing 5,000 supporters, you've made it into the upper ranks on LEGO Ideas. Since you've passed the halfway point, here's another 6 months (182 days) to reach the final milestone of 10,000 supporters. Best of luck as you aim to finish your journey strong.”

You know what to do.



Currently gracing the cover of Metal Hammer, Rammstein were recently forced to reschedule their planned 2021 European tour for summer 2022.



Everyone’s favourite German industrial-metal troupe also recently announced a new eye-wateringly expensive, and hugely popular, merch collaboration with high end Spanish fashion house Balenciaga. The sextet’s much-loved keyboard gimp Flake Lorenz also recently confirmed that the band have spent the past few months recording “an album that we hadn't planned on." The usually secretive six-piece have been posting photos and video footage from La Fabrique studios in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, where they recorded 2019’s untitled album.

Earlier this month, Lindemann (the band) released a live video for Praise Abort, taken from their upcoming final DVD release Live In Moscow.