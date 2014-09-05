Led Zep unleash basic Black Dog

Led Zeppelin have released the basic mix version of Black Dog from the Led Zeppelin IV remaster set, out next month.
It’s one of the tracks on the companion disc, curated by guitarist Jimmy Page, who also oversaw the new production of the 1971 album.
He tells Rolling Stone: “Black Dog is obviously one of the songs Led Zeppelin is really noted for. It’s one of the powerhouse numbers that we did with an incredible riff. The version on the companion disc is a rough mix in its early stage with minimal guitar overdubs and Robert’s original vocal. You can hear how mean it is.”
The Led Zeppelin IV remaster is released on October 27, alongside Houses Of The Holy.
Tracklist
Original album
Black Dog
Rock And Roll
The Battle of Evermore
Stairway To Heaven
Misty Mountain Hop
Four Sticks
Going To California
When The Levee Breaks
Companion disc
Black Dog - Basic Track With Guitar Overdubs
Rock And Roll - Alternate Mix
The Battle Of Evermore - Mandolin/Guitar Mix From Headley Grange
Stairway To Heaven - Sunset Sound Mix
Misty Mountain Hop - Alternate Mix
Four Sticks - Alternate Mix
Going To California - Mandolin/Guitar Mix
When The Levee Breaks - Alternate UK Mix