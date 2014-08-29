Led Zeppelin present second wave of reissues

Led Zeppelin have launched a trailer for the second wave of their reissue campaign - featuring a previously unreleased version of classic track Black Dog.

Following the huge success of the first phase – which saw Led Zeppelin, Led Zeppelin II and Led Zeppelin III land in the US top 10 – Led Zeppelin IV and Houses Of The Holy will be available on October 27.

Both albums have been remastered by guitarist and producer Jimmy Page, and come with a companion disc of unreleased related material.

Each will be available in single CD, deluxe 2CD, single LP, deluxe 2LP and digital formats. Super deluxe box set editions contain CD, LP and digital formats, 80-page hardback book and a high-quality print of the original album cover – the first 30,000 of which will be individually numbered.

Originally released in November 1971, Led Zeppelin IV has been certified 23x platinum and entered the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1999. _Houses Of The Holy, _launched two years later, has sold more than 11 million copies.

