Led Zeppelin trail Houses Of The Holy reissue

Led Zeppelin have issued a preview for the Super Deluxe Edition reissue of Houses Of The Holy.

Due October 27 alongside 1971’s Led Zeppelin IV, the set is part of Zeppelin’s extensive reissue program – launched in June – that will see all nine of the group’s studio albums remastered by guitarist and producer Jimmy Page and offered with additional material from the band’s archives.

The Houses Of The Holy box set presents CD and 180-gram vinyl versions of the 1973 album, a high-def audio download card, an 80-page hard bound book displaying rare and previously unseen photos and memorabilia, and a high-quality print of the original album cover.

Led Zeppelin’s fifth album is topped up with a companion disc featuring seven unreleased mixes, including a version of The Rain Song without piano and an instrumental take on No Quarter.

Houses Of The Holy reissue tracklist

Original album

The Song Remains The Same 2. The Rain Song 3. Over The Hills And Far Away 4. The Crunge 5. Dancing Days 6. D’yer Mak’er 7. No Quarter 8. The Ocean

Companion Disc