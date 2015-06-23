Leaves’ Eyes announce King Of Kings

Leaves’ Eyes have announced their sixth album King Of Kings will be released on September 4.

It’ll be Liv Kristine and co’s follow-up to 2013’s Symphonies Of The Night and will be issued as a double album via Nuclear Blast.

The first CD features 13 tracks while the second is made up of acoustic and instrumental songs. Wardruna singer Lindy Fay Hella, Kamelot keyboardist Oliver Palotei and Epica vocalist Simone Simons guest on the album.

It also features vocal contributions from the choir London Voices who have previously worked on films including The Lord Of The Rings and The Hobbit.

In addition, they’ve announced a European tour which starts in Germany in October and includes seven UK dates.

King Of Kings is available to pre-order in a variety of packages, including limited-edition box sets, blue and red vinyl and CD direct from Nuclear Blast’s online store.

Kristine released her solo album Vervain last year and is working with Anneke van Giersbergen and Kari Rueslatten in Sirens.

King Of Kings tracklist

CD1

Sweven 2. King Of Kings 3. Halvdan The Black 4. The Waking Eye 5. Feast Of The Year 6. Vengeance Venom 7. Sacred Vow 8. Edge Of Steel (ft Simone Simons) 9. Haraldskvaedi 10. Blazing Waters (ft Lindy-Fay Hella) 11. Swords In Rock 12. Spellbound 13. Trail Of Blood

CD2

The Waking Eye (ft Oliver Palotei) 2. Swords in Rock (Acoustic Version) 3. Vengeance Venom (Acoustic Version) 4. Sweven (Instrumental) 5. King Of Kings (Instrumental) 6. Halvdan the Black (Instrumental) 7. The Waking Eye (Instrumental) 8. Feast of the Year (Instrumental) 9. Vengeance Venom (Instrumental) 10. Sacred Vow (Instrumental) 11. Edge of Steel (Instrumental) 12. Haraldskvaedi (Instrumental) 13. Blazing Waters (Instrumental) 14. Swords In Rock (Instrumental)

Oct 15: Mannheim Alte Seilerei, Germany

Oct 16: Graz Explosiv, Austria

Oct 17: Milan Cerbero, Italy

Oct 18: Rome Traffic Club, Italy

Oct 20: Geiselwind Music Hall, Germany

Oct 21: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Oct 22: Zoetermeer Boerderij, Netherlands

Oct 23: Vosselaar Biebob, Belgium

Oct 24: Paris Glazart, France

Oct 26: Lyss KuFa, Switzerland

Oct 27: Augsburg Kantine, Germany

Oct 28: Berlin K17, Germany

Oct 29: Prague Nova Chmelnice, Czech Republic

Oct 30: Dresden Puschkin, Germany

Oct 31: Hameln Rattenfangerhalle, Germaby

Nov 03: Southampton Talking Heads, UK

Nov 04: Bristol Marble Factory, UK

Nov 05: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms, UK

Nov 06: Sheffield Corporation, UK

Nov 07: Manchester Academy 3, UK

Nov 08: Glasgow Audio, UK

Nov 10: London O2 Islington Academy, UK