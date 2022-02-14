Learn to play the Fender way: Get 50% off an annual Fender Play plan right now

Trending

Fender Play is a great way to learn guitar, bass or ukulele – and there's 50% off an annual subscription for Louder readers

Raise your hands if you made a new year’s resolution to learn a new musical instrument but have yet to get started? If this resonates with you, then we have a mighty good deal – as Louder and Fender have joined forces to offer you 50% off the cost of an annual Fender Play subscription.

This normally costs $99.99/£105.59, but by signing up now and entering the code louder50, you’ll be riffing for half the price in no time. This offer also includes a two-week free trial and covers guitar, bass and ukulele lessons.

What makes Fender Play an ideal way to learn is that lessons are served up in bite-sized video lessons, so you can learn at your own pace without any pressure. 

Tracks by some of the biggest names in rock are present and correct, while you can keep track of your progress throughout thanks to the dedicated Fender Play app which you can download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Check out the Fender Play video below to see how everything comes together – and if you’re in the market for a new instrument, take a look at Louder’s guides to the best rock guitars and best metal guitars.

