Lazuli, Magenta and Moonparticle announced for Summer's End 2018

Lazuli, Magenta and Moonparticle – the new project from former Lifesigns guitarist Niko Tsonev – are among the bands confirmed to play at this year’s Summer’s End. The event returns to the Drill Hall in Chepstow on October 5-7.

“We expect the tickets will sell out very quickly – last year, we’d sold out by the end of March – so snap them up!” says Stephen Lambe, who co-promotes the festival with Midnight Sun vocalist Huw Lloyd-Jones. “We’re trying out a standalone pre-show gig at Winter’s End [in April], and we’ll have one at Summer’s End on Thursday October 4 as well. We’ll announce the line-up closer to the date.”

This year’s Summer’s End line-up is completed by Tim Bowness, Landmarq, Kaprekar’s Constant, Toxic Smile, Frequency Drift, Edensong, September Code, Golden Caves, and When Mary, who are signed to Summer’s End sister label Sonicbond.

“From a personal point of view, obviously I’m looking forward to When Mary,” says Lambe. “I’m also really looking forward to seeing Golden Caves from Holland – I thought their album Collision was is just fantastic. It’ll also be Landmarq’s first gig for some years, one of Moonparticle’s first shows and Toxic Smile’s first gig in the UK since 2011 – they feature Marek Arnold (UPF, Damanek, Seven Steps To The Green Door) who’s played the last few Summer’s End in various bands. It’s a very international line-up.”

The early bird Leap Of Faith tickets went on sale last year, and weekend tickets are available from January 25, from the Summer’s End website.