Last In Line delay debut release

Last In Line have postponed the release of their debut album after guitarist Vivian Campbell revealed he was being treated for cancer again.

The Dio-inspired group is Def Leppard man Campbell’s side project with Vinny Appice, Jimmy Bain and Claude Schnell – who were all part of Ronnie James Dio’s band. Former Lynch Mob frontman Andrew Freeman is the vocalist.

Campbell, 52, this week confirmed his Hodgkin’s lymphoma had returned and that he would miss some Def Leppard shows as a result. He later announced he’d be back in live action with the band this Saturday, June 27.

Last In Line had originally planned to release their debut later this year via Frontiers, but that has now been put off.

Campbell tells Jam Magazine: “The reason why we’re waiting until 2016 to release it is because I want to be available to tour the record. I think it deserves being given the opportunity.”

He adds that their first show will be on Def Leppard’s Hysteria On The High Seas cruise, due to launch in January 2016.

Meanwhile, Campbell has given an update on his condition, saying he will undergo immunotherapy treatment today. He says: “At the crack of dawn, I’ll have my first infusion of this newfangled immunotherapy stuff. It’s all rocket science to me, but I’m glad that there are many, many people in the medical and research fields who are so much smarter than us guitar players.”