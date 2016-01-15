Lasse Hoile And Carl Glover Exhibition For London

Lasse Hoile and Carl Glover, both of whom are closely associated with Steven Wilson, will be exhibiting their work at the Flood Gallery on January 28

It’s called Index Show: The Art Of Lasse Hoile And Carl Glover, and runs from 7-10pm. The Flood Gallery is situated at 8 Greenwich Market, London, SE10 9HZ.

The two artists will both be in attendance for the opening reception, which starts at 7.30pm. And a very limited number of the red Royal Albert Hall edition of their book Index: The Art Of Steven Wilson’s Music will be for sale on the night only. In addition, 40 new limited edition Giclee art prints will be available, both at the exhibition and also online shortly afterwards at www.thefloodgallery.com.