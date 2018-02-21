Lance Lopez reflects on the dangers of booze on Down To One Bar

Supersonic Blues Machine guitarist Lance Lopez has released a video for Down To One Bar. The track is taken from upcoming solo album Tell The Truth. The album is released on March 2, and is the follow-up to last year’s Live In NYC collection.

“Down To One Bar is the tragically funny story of how drinking never worked out very well for me!” says Lopez. “It always started out as a great party and then ended badly. What seemed like good times and lots of fun was not always that way. Today I am able to look back and tell the truth about how my partying usually ended up in Down To One Bar.”

In addition to his role in Supersonc Blues Machine, Lopez has performed with Johnny Taylor, Lucky Peterson and the Buddy Miles Express, and been mentored by the likes of Johnny Winter and Billy Gibbons.

“Texas has been known throughout the years to be the breeding ground for some of the baddest guitar players of all time,” says Gibbons. “Lance is yet another one to carry on that Texas tradition.”

Tell The Truth was produced and recorded over the last three years by Fabrizio Grossi in Los Angeles, and is influenced by the British blues rock invasion of the 1960s, Jimi Hendrix and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Earlier this month, Lopez streamed another track from the album, The Real Deal. Tell The Truth is released on March 2, and is available to pre-order now.

Lopez will be special guest on this year’s Rockin’ The Blues tour, which also features Eric Gales, Gary Hoey and Quinn Sullivan. The tour arrives in the UK for a London show on March 17. Full dates below.

Rockin’ The Blues Tour

09 Mar: Fabrik, Hamburg, DE

10 Mar: Columbia Theater, Berlin, DE

11 Mar: FZW, Dortmund, DE

13 Mar: Muffathalle, Munich, DE

15 Mar: Batschkapp, Frankfurt, DE

16 Mar: Boerderij, Zoetermeer, NL

17 Mar: The Garage, London, UK

