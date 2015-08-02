Lamb Of God in UK chart success

Lamb Of God’s VII: Sturm Und Drang has entered the UK’s National Album chart at no.7 – their highest ever placement.

The album was released last month and also enjoyed success in the country’s indie and rock charts, going straight in at no.1 in both. It also made an impact in the vinyl listings, landing at no.18 after one week of sales.

It’s the first time the band’s label Nuclear Blast have had a top 10 hit.

The band say: “Thank you to everyone who bought/listened to our new album.”

Randy Blythe and co have also released a behind-the-scenes clip from the video shoot for their track 512 which was released ahead of the launch of VII: Sturm Und Drang. View it below.

They’ll head out on a tour of the UK and Ireland with Megadeth in November. Drummer Chris Adler, who’ll appear on the as-yet-untitled Megadeth album, will play with both bands on the run of dates.

Lamb Of God feature in the latest edition of Metal Hammer – out now in print, digital and via TeamRock+.