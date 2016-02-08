Lamb Of God tour truck in road wreck

Lamb Of God’s US tour has been disrupted by a road crash that caused damage to much of the band’s equipment.

An 18-wheeler truck carrying the group’s gear crashed on the night the band were scheduled to perform at the Concrete Street Pavilion in Corpus Christi, Texas, according to guitarist Mark Morton.

Nobody was hurt in the incident.

Morton says via Twitter: “This is our truck that carries all our gear. Very happy to report that our driver is conscious and alert. Nobody hurt. Lots of gear is damaged.”

The tour, which sees LOG supported by Anthrax, Deafhaven and Power Trip, reaches Austin, Texas, tonight (Monday).

Lamb Of God are on the road in support of latest album VII: Sturm Und Drang, released last year.