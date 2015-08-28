Lamb Of God listed as Christian band

Lamb Of God drummer Chris Adler has poked fun at a US TV guide that described his band as “Christian heavy metal.”

They appeared on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live last night (Thursday) and performed 512 and Still Echoes from latest album VII: Sturm Und Drang. See the clips below.

Earlier in the day, Adler discovered the listing while preparing to record the broadcast. The guide read: “An interview with actor Pierce Brosnan from No Escape; actor Rami Malek from Mr Robot visits the show; a performance by the Christian heavy metal band Lamb Of God.“

The drummer posted a on Facebook, saying: “So… will you be watching? #LambOfGod on #JimmyKimmel tonight.“ He later added: “Wonder who wrote that copy, they’ll be in for a surprise, ya think?”

Earlier this wee Kiss star Gene Simmons described the band as “capable and bombastic” – but added that he’d like to know how they’d sound if Dave Grohl supplied melodic vocals over their backing music.

Lamb Of God released Sturm Und Drang last month, scoring their highest ever UK chart placing. They tour the UK in November with Megadeth. Adler will be pulling double duty on the tour, playing with both bands.