Lamb Of God are playing Ashes Of The Wake and their new album live in full this month

Lamb Of God will play this year’s self-titled album and 2004’s Ashes Of The Wake in a pair of livestreamed shows later this month.

The Virginia metal icons will be playing both albums in full on the weekends of 18 and 25 September respectively at a club in their hometown of Richmond .

"We couldn't have been more bummed about having to postpone our European and US tours earlier this year, especially with us releasing our new album in June,” says frontman Randy Blythe. “However, unique times call for unique measures, so we're going to do something we’ve never done - play two albums from front to back in their entirety.

“We’re stoked to get together back on a small stage & play an intimate club in our hometown of Richmond, Virginia - it’s our first time playing just about all of the songs from our new album and our first time doing Ashes Of The Wake in full. We hope you can tune in, it’s going to be special."

Tickets for each show cost $15 and are available here.