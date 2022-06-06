Lamb Of God announce new album Omens and share US tour dates

Lamb Of God have returned with the announcement of a brand new album, Omens, due out on October 7 via Nuclear Blast Records.

Produced by longtime collaborator Josh Wilbur (Korn, Megadeth), Omens has been described as their "angriest yet".

The first single from the new record, Nevermore, is scheduled to arrive this Friday, on June 10.

"The world is crazy and keeps changing. Omens is a reaction to the state of the world,” explains vocalist Randy Blythe. "It’s a very pissed-off record. It is extremely pissed-off.”

"The inner workings of the band have never been better,” explains guitarist Mark Morton. “You can hear it in Omens. You can see it in our performances, and if you're around us for five minutes, you can feel it."

In support of the forthcoming record, Blythe and co. will be hitting the road for a massive US headline tour, alongside special guests Killswitch Engage on all dates. Other legs on the tour will welcome Baroness, Motionless In White, Spiritbox, Animals As Leaders, Suicide Silence and Fit For An Autopsy as support.

The Omens Tour is set to kick off on September 9 in New York, and will see the groove metal mainstays performing in New Jersey, Virginia, Ohio and more, before wrapping up on October 20 in Texas.

Of the run, guitarist Mark Morton says, "Two decades ago, Lamb of God, along with Killswitch Engage, were a part of a new wave of American heavy metal music. Our scene grew from a small, loosely connected network of underground shows in basements and warehouses, into a global phenomenon that helped define an entire generation of modern heavy metal.

"We are thrilled to announce The Omens Tour, which celebrates not only the perseverance and impact of that original movement, but also the creativity and originality of the bands that it influenced. Heavy metal is alive and well. The Omens Tour proudly showcases the depth and diversity of our scene. This is not a tour to miss."

Following the US trek, Lamb Of God will venture on their State Of Unrest European run, with headline dates taking place in December, alongside thrash legends Kreator, Thy Art Is Murder and Gatecreeper as special guests.

Check out the tour dates below.

Lamb of God w/ Killswitch Engage, Baroness, Suicide Silence

Sep 09: Brooklyn Coney Island, NY

Sep 10: Camden Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, NJ

Sep 11: Alton Blue Ridge Music Festival, VA

Sep 13: Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater, OH

Sep 14: Baltimore Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena, MD

Sep 16: Atlanta Coca Cola Roxy, GA

Sep 17: Jacksonville Daily's Place, FL

Sep 18: Tampa MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Sep 21: Boston MGM Music Hall at Fenway, MA

Sep 23: Louisville Louder Than Life Festival *No KSE, No Suicide Silence, KY

Sep 24: Chicago Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, IL

Sep 25: Sterling Heights Michigan Lottery Amp at Freedom Hill, MI

Sep 26: Indianapolis TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, IN

Sep 30: Denver Fillmore Auditorium, CO

Lamb of God w/ Killswitch Engage, Motionless In White, Fit For An Autopsy

Oct 01: Salt Lake City The Great SaltAir, UT

Oct 02: Grand Junction Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park, CO

Oct 04: Fresno Exhibit Hall at Selland Arena, CA

Oct 07: Sacramento Aftershock Festival *No Fit For An Autopsy, CA

Lamb of God w/ Killswitch Engage, Spiritbox, Fit For An Autopsy

Oct 09: Vancouver Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre, BC

Oct 10: Kent (Seattle) Accesso ShoWare Center, WA

Oct 11: Portland Theater of the Clouds, OR

Lamb of God w/ Killswitch Engage, Animals As Leaders, Fit For An Autopsy

Oct 13: Inglewood YouTube Theater, CA

Oct 14: Phoenix Arizona Federal Theater, AZ

Oct 15: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Oct 16: El Paso UTEP Don Haskins Center, TX

Oct 18: San Antonio Freeman Coliseum, TX

Oct 19: Houston 713 Music Hall, TX

Oct 20: Irving The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, TX

Lamb Of God Omens tracklisting

Nevermore

Vanishing

To The Grave

Ditch

Omens

Gomorrah

Ill Designs

Grayscale

Denial Mechanism

September Song

(opens in new tab) Lamb Of God: Omens (opens in new tab)

Lamb Of God return with their new studio album Omens. The record will feature the lead single Nevermore and will launch on October 7. Pre-order the vinyl edition from EMP.

(Image credit: Press)

Dec 13: London O2 Academy Brixton

Dec 14: Glasgow O2 Academy

Dec 15: Birmingham O2 Academy

Dec 16: Bristol O2 Academy

Dec 18: Manchester Academy