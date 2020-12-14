LadBaby aim for third consecutive Christmas number one single with remake of Journey’s Don’t Stop Believin’

Having scored two consecutive Christmas number one singles in the UK with We Built This City… On Sausage Rolls (a comedic version of Starship’s 1985 single We Built This City) and I Love Sausage Rolls (a personalised take on I Love Rock ’n Roll, originally written by Arrows and made famous by Joan Jett), LadBaby are back for a third tilt at the top, with a reworking of Journey classic Don’t Stop Believin’.

As with the two previous singles by LadBaby, aka British YouTuber Mark Hoyle, the light-hearted Don’t Stop Me Eatin’ is a collaboration with, and fundraiser for, The Trussell Trust, who aim to eradicate the need for food banks in UK.

"We’re back!,” says LadBaby. “And after the year we've all had, it’s our most important year yet! With emergency food parcels being handed out every 9 seconds in the UK (a 47% rise on last year) and 2 in 5 families now relying on food banks, we HAVE to do whatever it takes to build a Hunger Free Future for EVERY adult and child in the UK.”



“Help us achieve something far greater than the last two years… Together let’s break a record for a song that helps feed the most UK families than any other song in history. THAT is how 2020 should be remembered. In a year when so much has been lost, don't stop believing!"



“We know if we come together to push for change, we can build a hunger free future,” says Emma Revie, chief executive of The Trussell Trust. “That’s why we are so grateful to LadBaby for their incredible support a third year running – not only does it mean we can support food banks to provide vital emergency help, but it helps us work in the longer term towards a future where no one needs a food bank.”

LadBaby’s Don’t Stop Me Eatin’ will be released on December 18, and is available now to pre-order.

For more information on The Trussell Trust, visit the trust’s website.