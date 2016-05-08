Lacuna Coil stream Ghost In The Mist

Lacuna Coil are streaming the track Ghost In The Mist as the latest preview to their forthcoming album Delirium.

Due for release on May 27 via Century Media Records, it’s the third tease to the Italian outfit’s 8th studio effort following The House Of Shame and the title cut.

All three songs are available as instant download with pre-orders of the record, which was produced by bassist Marco Coti Zelati.

Vocalist Cristina Scabbia previously said: “It’s heavier than the previous albums we did, which is kind of surprising, because a lot of bands are going the other way around and getting softer and more accessible.”

The band are playing dates on a newly-launched month-long tour of North American with rotating guests Butcher Babies, 9Electric, Painted Wives and Stitched Up Heart

Lacuna Coil Delirium tracklist

Before The Flames Plague Dance Let The Night Roar Mr. Murder (feat. Brock Lindow of 36 Crazyfists) Lady Of The Night Witch Is Dead Daughter Of The Morning Star Sun Will Never Set Fall Of Core Breaking On The Wheel Nemesis Queen Angels Envy

May 08: Los Angeles The Roxy, CA

May 09: Phoenix The Marquee, AZ

May 10: El Paso Tricky Falls, TX

May 12: Dallas Trees, TX

May 14: Cherokee Event Center, NC

May 15: Richmond National, VA

May 17: Davenport Adler Theater, IA

May 18: Madison WI Majestic Theatre, WI

May 20: Traverse City Ground Zero, MI

May 21: Flint The Machine Shop, MI

May 23: Baltimore Rams Head Live, MD

May 25: Brooklyn Saint Vitus, NY

May 27: Poughkeepsie The Chance, NY

May 28: Lancaster Chameleon Club, PA

May 31: Chiacgo Bottom Lounge, IL

Jun 01: Minneapolis Mill City Nights, MN

Jun 03: Lawrence Granada Theatre, KS

Jun 04: Denver Cerantes, CO

Jun 06: Columbia The Blue Note, MO

Jun 07: Nashville Exit/In, TN

Jun 09: New York Gramercy Theatre, NY

Jun 10: Norfolk Norva, VA

Jun 11: Raleigh Lincoln Theater, NC

Jun 12: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA

Jun 24: Parabiago Rugby Sound Festival, Italy

Jul 01: Piazzola Sul Brenta Anfiteatro Camerini, Italy

Jul 09: Les Remparts De Longwy Rock’n’Roll Train Festival, France

Jul 22: Vinci Festa Dell’Unicorno, Italy

Aug 13: Graz Metal On The Hill Festival, Austria

Oct 12: Perth Amplifier Bar, Australia

Oct 13: Melbourne Max Watt’s Melbourne, Australia

Oct 14: Sydney Metro Theatre, Australia

Oct 15: Brisbane Max Watt’s Brisbane, Australia