Lacuna Coil stream Delirium title track

Lacuna Coil have made the title track from their upcoming album Delirium available to stream.

The band’s eighth album is released on May 27 via Century Media Records and they’ve previously issued a lyric video for the track The House Of Shame.

Vocalist Cristina Scabbia previously said: “Everything feels different this time in the Lacuna Coil camp. It’s something I can hear and something I can breath. A new wave of confidence, a renewed essence and pure drops of energy sweating out of our pores.”

Lacuna Coil hit the road later this month.

Lacuna Coil Delirium tracklist

Before The Flames Plague Dance Let The Night Roar Mr. Murder (feat. Brock Lindow of 36 Crazyfists) Lady Of The Night Witch Is Dead Daughter Of The Morning Star Sun Will Never Set Fall Of Core Breaking On The Wheel Nemesis Queen Angels Envy

Apr 30: Quezon City Pulp Summer Slam Festival, Philippines

May 02: Suzhou Taihu Midi Festival, CN

May 07: San Francisco Social Hall, CA

May 08: Los Angeles The Roxy, CA

May 09: Phoenix The Marquee, AZ

May 10: El Paso Tricky Falls, TX

May 12: Dallas Trees, TX

May 14: Cherokee Event Center, NC

May 15: Richmond National, VA

May 17: Davenport Adler Theater, IA

May 18: Madison WI Majestic Theatre, WI

May 20: Traverse City Ground Zero, MI

May 21: Flint The Machine Shop, MI

May 25: Brooklyn Saint Vitus, NY

May 26: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Wolf Den, CT

Jun 24: Parabiago Rugby Sound Festival, Italy

Jul 01: Piazzola Sul Brenta Postpay Sound, Italy

Jul 09: Les Remparts De Longwy Rock’n’Roll Train Festival, France

Jul 22: Vinci Festa Dell’Unicorno, Italy

Aug 13: Graz Metal On The Hill Festival, Austria