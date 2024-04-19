Hear Lacuna Coil get ridiculously heavy on new single In The Mean Time, featuring Ash Costello from New Years Day

Lacuna Coil have released a heavy new single called In The Mean Time, featuring Ash Costello of New Years Day.

The Italian goth metal act wrote the track as a form of “group therapy” on the perceived meanness of the modern world.

The band explain in a statement: “In The Mean Time is a reflection on how much our society has generally ‘lost the plot’.

“We are living in really mean times filled with unhappy people: lonely, anxious, depressed, destructive. The pressure that crushes from the outside doesn’t allow to see things with the right clarity.”

They continue: “This song is like group therapy: not a lamentation, but acceptance that once broken, it’s hard to put oneself back together again. We need to take our minds off all the inescapable toxicity and find that there’s so much more to this life… and know that in the meantime, everything cannot be aligned.

Of the contributions of Costello, Lacuna Coil add: “We’re thrilled she came on board, adding exactly what we needed for this song with her warm voice and charisma.”

Costello has also commented on her appearance on the single, saying: “Working alongside the powerhouse vocalist Cristina [Scabbia] has been a privilege, and I may be biased in saying that In The Mean Time has quickly become my favorite by Lacuna Coil.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Its message about embracing individuality and not conforming deeply resonates with me.”

Lacuna Coil and New Years Day will tour the United States together from May 2, with support coming from Oceans Of Slumber.

Lacuna Coil will also tour UK in October, with support from Blind Channel.

The list of the band’s 2024 tour dates is available below.

In The Mean Time is ostensibly a standalone single, but Cristina Scabbia has previously commented that a new Lacuna Coil album may come out in 2024.

“We are already writing music, but I think it’s going to be 2024,” the singer told Knotfest last year.

She later added: “Maybe we will record an album in 2023, but it probably will be delivered in 2024. But we are definitely writing new music.”

Lacuna Coil’s latest studio album, Black Anima, was released in 2019.

The band also put out a 20th-anniversary re-recording of fan-favourite album Comalies in 2022.

US w. New Years Day, Oceans Of Slumber:

May 02: Wilmington The Queen, DE

May 03: Asbury Park Stone Pony, NJ

May 04: Reading Reverb, PA

May 06: Norfolk The NorVa, VA

May 07: Charlotte The Underground, NC

May 09: Daytona Beach Welcome To Rockville, FL

May 11: Nashville Brooklyn Bown, TN

May 13: Ft. Smith Temple Live, AR

May 14: Wichita Temple Live, KS

May 15: St. Louis Delmar Hall, MO

May 18: Columbus Sonic Temple, OH

May 19: Milwaukee Metal Fest, WI

UK w. Blind Channel:

Oct 15: Belfast Limelight

Oct 16: Dublin Academy

Oct 18: Bournemouth O2 Academy

Oct 20: Manchester Academy

Oct 21: Glasgow SWG3

Oct 22: Wolverhampton KK’s Steelmill

Oct 24: Nottingham Rock City

Oct 25: London Roundhouse

Octr 26: Bristol O2 Academy

Get tickets.