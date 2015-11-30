La Torre questions social media ‘entitlement’

Queensryche frontman Todd La Torre says that while social media is a useful tool, it gives some fans a sense of entitlement.

But despite encountering some negativity on Facebook, the singer insists the community surrounding the band is largely positive.

He tells the Straus Project: “It seems there’s a slight bit of entitlement by some fans. Like, ‘I commented on your thing, and you didn’t answer me back.’ And I’ve had that.

“’I’ve been commenting on all of your posts, and I don’t think it’s really you that checks. Why don’t you answer me?’ I’m the only one that runs my page – if anybody likes or says anything, it is me. But I can’t get to everybody all the time. So social media can be great, and it can be slightly detrimental.”

He continues: “Everyone now has an opinion with not much of a filter. And people’s feelings get hurt really easily.

“But we are very active on social media, and I would say that it more positively than negatively resonates with the audience.”

Queensryche released their latest album Condition Human last month via Century Media. They’ll head out on the road across the US for a run of 23 shows in January.

