La Morte Viene Dallo Spazio stream new album Trivial Visions

Italian dark prog quintet La Morte Viene Dallo Spazio are streaming their upcoming new album Trivial Visions exclusively for Prog Magazine readers, ahead of the album's release through Svart Records on Friday March 26.

"Behind Trivial Visions there is our will to get a step closer to a new way to compose music, indeed this album represents a confluence of sounds which seems to break the boundaries among several genres," the band tell Prog.

"Arisen from our love for sci-fi old motion pictures - at the time when the project was an open collective of players - our songs take their roots into 70s Italian b-movies soundtracks, giving a nod to prog and kraut rock, now and then moving as well towards the early 90s death metal. We are thrilled about Trivial Visions to be out on Svart Records and we are definitely excited to premiere it on Prog today!"

The band, whose name comes from Italy's first ever sci-fi film, 1958's The Day the Sky Exploded, which was known in the UK as Death Comes From Outer Space, mix prog metal with elements of Hawkwind, Gong, Tangerine Dream, Goblin and more. They released their debut album Sky Over Giza in 2018.

Pre-order Trivial Visions.