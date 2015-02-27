LA Guns to record blues album

LA Guns are planning to record a blues album in honour of producer Andy Johns.

Johns – who produced a number of the band’s albums, as well as work by Led Zeppelin, Van Halen and the Rolling Stones – died in 2013 of complications arising from a stomach ulcer.

Frontman Phil Lewis says on Facebook: “Looks like we’re heading back into the studio later this year after touring. We have a killer concept but I can’t tell too much just yet. Something we’ve never done before.

“It’s going to be a 100% blues record in honour of Andy Johns – a cross between White Stripes and Led Zeppelin.”

LA Guns recently released a live album recorded in 1989 then split with bassist Scott Griffin in September, who insisted the decision was not amicable. Meanwhile ex-member Stacey Blades has formed covers band Atomic Radio.