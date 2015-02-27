Trending

LA Guns to record blues album

By Classic Rock  

Frontman Phil Lewis confirms studio project will be "cross between White Stripes and Zeppelin"

null

LA Guns are planning to record a blues album in honour of producer Andy Johns.

Johns – who produced a number of the band’s albums, as well as work by Led Zeppelin, Van Halen and the Rolling Stones – died in 2013 of complications arising from a stomach ulcer.

Frontman Phil Lewis says on Facebook: “Looks like we’re heading back into the studio later this year after touring. We have a killer concept but I can’t tell too much just yet. Something we’ve never done before.

“It’s going to be a 100% blues record in honour of Andy Johns – a cross between White Stripes and Led Zeppelin.”

LA Guns recently released a live album recorded in 1989 then split with bassist Scott Griffin in September, who insisted the decision was not amicable. Meanwhile ex-member Stacey Blades has formed covers band Atomic Radio.