"We have waited a long time to announce this!": L7 reveal plans for Bricks Are Heavy shows in the UK and Europe

L7 have announced a trio of shows at which they'll play their classic 1992 album Bricks Are Heavy in full.

Produced by Butch Vig, the LA punk quartet's second album featured three UK Top 40 singles - Pretend We're Dead, Everglade and Monster - and peaked at number 24 in the UK albums chart on May 2, 1992.



Supporting the album, the band toured Europe with Faith No More, and made a still-talked-about appearance on the UK TV, performing Pretend We're Dead on The Word. Memorably, in the summer of 1992, the group also played Reading festival in the UK, a gig notorious for the fact that it featured vocalist/guitarist Donita Sparks throwing a bloody tampon into the crowd.



“For a while I was bummed out about the fuss it caused because I was worried my mum would find out,” she admitted to Classic Rock last year. “Not that she’s a prude, because she isn’t, but she’d have been very disappointed in me. But now it’s almost become a piece of performance art. It crosses over into a lot of different areas of appreciation – or disdain. I get a kick out of both reactions.”

The band will play Bricks Are Heavy at:

Jun 16: London Electric Ballroom, UK

Jun 18: Paris Le Trianon

Jun 19: Toulouse Le Bikini

Ahead of visiting Europe, the band have US festival appearances and headline shows scheduled for May, at which they promise to "Rock You Right!"

They will play:



May 10: Atlanta Center Stage, GA

May 11: Welcome To Rockville, Daytona, FL

May 13: Richmond The Canal Club, VA

May 14: Charlotte Neighborhood Theatre, NC

May 16: Albany Empire Live, NY

May 17: Buffalo Electric City, NY

May 18: Lititz Mickey's Black Box, PA

May 19: Sonic Temple, Columbus, OH