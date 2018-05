Kylesa are preparing to release their new album and Metal Hammer has nabbed the exclusive first play of the Lost And Confused.

The Savannah psych-lovers will be releasing their seventh full-length Exhausting Fire this October via Season Of Mist. But if you can’t wait that long to get your dirty experimental sludge on, you can stick new track Lost And Confused in your ears below!

