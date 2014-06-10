KXM in the firing line on Gunfight

KXM have released a video for a track from their self-titled debut album.

The video for Gunfight is directed by Jamie Brown and sees KXM frontman Doug Pinnick as the President of the United States of America with his bandmates George Lynch and Ray Luzier as special agents.

The album was released in May. KXM is a combination of the three members’ other bands – Korn, King’s X and Lynch Mob.

Lynch said previously that the supergroup hope to take the songs out on the road and are working on a way to make their schedules work around a tour.

KXM: Gunfight