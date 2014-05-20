KXM will take tunes on the road

George Lynch says his new project KXM will tour in support of their debut album, despite the three members' commitments to other projects.

Guitarist Lynch – of Lynch Mob and Dokken – is joined in KXM by bassist/vocalist Doug Pinnick of King’s X and Korn drummer Ray Luzier.

Lynch tells Legendary Rock Interviews: “There was some concern with Ray being so busy with Korn and Doug and I with our projects that we wouldn’t be able to find time to do this but we are working right now to find a way.

“The Korn guys have been super supportive and really, for such a big band, have just gone out of their way to be helpful to us and understand we aren’t trying to take away anything from them or what they do, but just find time to do this other project and do our thing.

“What we want to do is find time some month this year to at least do some select KXM tour dates and do it with a high value production so that we can film and record it and put it out so people who can’t see the shows, because they will be so limited, will still be able to watch the band and see us live that way.”

Lynch adds that KXM’s self-titles debut album is far from a solo project, giving credit to Pinnick and Luzier for their input. He says: “It was really a very mutual, three-way effort on all of our parts. A lot of these songs started with drum riffs, a lot of them started with bass lines or vocal lines and a lot of times they started with guitars.

“It wasn’t a situation where I’m leading everything because in this case I wasn’t and I liked that, we had a better end result because of it, I think.”

See the video for KXM’s Rescue Me below.