Krokodil unveil Nachash details

Krokodil – featuring rumoured new Slipknot bassist Alessandro Venturella – have confirmed details for their debut album.
The British group will release Nachash on November 10 via Spinefarm Records.
It is available now for pre-order in various bundles including a limited translucent finish LP.
Krokodil – who will support Mastodon on an upcoming European tour – have also made their new single Reptilia Familiar available to stream.
Slipknot have kept the identity of their new drummer and bass player a secret, but Jay Weinberg is thought to be the man behind the kit and Venturella is said to be on bass duties.
Nachash tracklist
- Shatter 2. Skin Of The Earth 3. Dead Man’s Path 4. A Life Lived In Copper, But Painted In Gold 5. Reptilia Familiar 6. Porcelain Bones 7. The Collapse 8. Sleep Well, Medusa 9. Ragnarock 10. Sun Riders 11. Sobek 12. Phyllotaxis