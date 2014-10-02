Trending

Krokodil unveil Nachash details

By Metal Hammer  

Debut album from band featuring rumoured new Slipknot bassist due out in November

Krokodil – featuring rumoured new Slipknot bassist Alessandro Venturella – have confirmed details for their debut album.

The British group will release Nachash on November 10 via Spinefarm Records.

It is available now for pre-order in various bundles including a limited translucent finish LP.

Krokodil – who will support Mastodon on an upcoming European tour – have also made their new single Reptilia Familiar available to stream.

Slipknot have kept the identity of their new drummer and bass player a secret, but Jay Weinberg is thought to be the man behind the kit and Venturella is said to be on bass duties.

Nachash tracklist

  1. Shatter 2. Skin Of The Earth 3. Dead Man’s Path 4. A Life Lived In Copper, But Painted In Gold 5. Reptilia Familiar 6. Porcelain Bones 7. The Collapse 8. Sleep Well, Medusa 9. Ragnarock 10. Sun Riders 11. Sobek 12. Phyllotaxis