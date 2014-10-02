Krokodil unveil Nachash details

Krokodil – featuring rumoured new Slipknot bassist Alessandro Venturella – have confirmed details for their debut album.

The British group will release Nachash on November 10 via Spinefarm Records.

It is available now for pre-order in various bundles including a limited translucent finish LP.

Krokodil – who will support Mastodon on an upcoming European tour – have also made their new single Reptilia Familiar available to stream.

Slipknot have kept the identity of their new drummer and bass player a secret, but Jay Weinberg is thought to be the man behind the kit and Venturella is said to be on bass duties.

Nachash tracklist