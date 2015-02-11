Krokodil announce debut headline gig

UK metal outfit Krokodil have announced they’ll play their first headline show in London next month.

The band, who released their debut album Nachash last year via Spinefarm Records, will hit the stage at the city’s Black Heart, Camden on March 19. Tickets are currently available from Billetto priced £8.

Krokodil feature bassist Alessandro Venturella, the man believed to be Paul Gray’s replacement in Slipknot. His distinctive tattoos on the US band’s The Devil In I promo gave away his identity – although Jim Root and Corey Taylor played the instrument on last year’s album .5 The Gray Chapter.

Krokodil are also lined up to play the Temples festival in Bristol on the weekend of May 29-31. They’ll then travel to Finland, Holland and Slovenia for other festival dates.