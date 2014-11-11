Krokodil: Nachash

In 2002, The Wildhearts released a B-sides compilation entitled Riff After Riff After Motherfucking Riff.

That title could easily have been pinched by Krokodil for their debut album, because this like is being slammed by an avalanche of powerful, hard-grooving guitars from the schools of Queens Of The Stone Age, Mastodon and Meshuggah. While the unrelenting power of the axeplay is to be expected with members of Sikth, Gallows and Hexes in the band, vocalist Simon Wright’s versatility is key to making these songs truly come to life. His dreamy tones on Dead Man’s Path add an extra dimension to the all-out war going off around him; he rides the mathy ferocity on A Life Lived In Copper, But Painted In Gold and Sleep Well, Medusa like an absolute boss and his work on Sun Riders is otherworldly. When a collaborative project such as this becomes more than the sum of their parts, it’s breathtaking to experience. It’s an album in the truest sense, too, as it’s best consumed in one bong-fuelled sitting. For balls-out riffing, you’ll be hard-pushed to find a better album all year. The term ‘riffgasm’ was actually invented for this beast.

Via Spinefarm