Kristoffer GIldenlow plans 2016 solo album

Former Pain Of Salvation bassist Kristoffer Gildenlow has launched a crowdfunding campaign for his second solo album.

He aims to expand on 2012 debut Rust, which was critically acclaimed even though it didn’t achieve great sales figures.

Since leaving the band in 2006 he’s built up an impressive reputation as a session musician, collaborating with Neal Morse, Damian Wilson and many others.

Gildenlow will release the concept album via Melodic Revolution Records. He says “It’s an honour to become a member of the ever-growing MRR family. There are many great musicians and bands in this family already, and they’re all very enthusiastic about the label and their work. Let the journey begin!”

His show at Parktheater Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands on November 21, which is to be filmed for a later DVD release, will feature material from the upcoming album.

The Kickstarter campaign has secured pledges worth over €5000, with a target of €8500 and 24 days remaining. No money will be taken if the target isn’t reached.