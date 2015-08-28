Kravitz concert set for release

Lenny Kravitz will release a live package titled Just Let Go on October 23.

The footage was filmed over the course of three months during the guitarist’s 2014 European tour. It’ll feature 12 tracks and include behind-the-scenes clips and interviews.

Kravitz says: “I’m a solo artist but Just Let Go reflects on the relationship with my band and the camaraderie that develops between us while out on the road.

“The film takes a deeper look into what it’s like to be on tour and also gives an intimate perspective into my life with my band, both on and off the stage.”

The package will be released on DVD, Blu-ray and digitally via Eagle Rock Entertainment.

Kravitz’s last studio album was 2014’s Strut and he’s currently on tour across the US.

Just Let Go tracklist

01. Fly Away 02. Dirty White Boots 03. American Woman 04. Dancin’ ‘Til Dawn 05. Strut 06. It Ain’t Over ‘Til It’s Over 07. New York City 08. The Chamber 09. Sister 10. Dig In 11. Let Love Rule 12. Are You Gonna Go My Way

Aug 29: Boston Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, MA Aug 30: Philadelphia The Mann Center, PA Sep 01: Vienna Wolf Trap, VA Sep 03: Chicago Ravinia Festival, IL Sep 06: Snowmass Jazz Aspen, CO Sep 08: Las Vegas The Chelsea At The Cosmopolitan, NV Sep 09: Phoenix Comerica Theatre, AZ Sep 11: Los Angeles Greek Theatre, CA Sep 13: Berkeley Greek Theatre, CA Sep 16: Dallas Allen Event Center, TX Sep 17: Woodlands Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX Sep 19: Atlanta Music Midtown Festival, GA